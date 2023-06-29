Bus Accident In Sipajhar Of Assam Leaves Several Injured

NET Web Desk

Assam, June 29, 2023: Amid Eid celebrations in Assam, a bus accident in the Darrang district resulted in several passengers sustaining serious injuries.

The incident took place when the driver of an Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) bus lost control of the vehicle on National Highway 15 in Sipajhar, causing it to overturn and roll down the road before falling into a nearby pond.

Prompt emergency response teams arrived at the scene and immediately rushed the injured individuals to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the accident. However, several passengers suffered severe injuries as a result of the bus plunging into the pond.

Authorities are investigating the matter to determine the cause of the driver losing control of the bus. “The safety and well-being of the passengers remain a top priority, and measures will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future”, informed the authorities.

The accident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for vigilance while travelling. “Efforts will be made to provide necessary assistance and support to the injured passengers as they recover from the unfortunate incident”, informed the authorities looking into the matter.