Communal Tensions Flare In Silchar’s Panchayat Road, Police Intervenes Promptly

NET Web Desk

Agartala, June 29, 2023: A volatile situation unfolded in Silchar’s Panchayat Road area as communal tensions flared up, resulting in damage to several vehicles on Thursday. The conflict arose between individuals belonging to different communities, leading to a heated confrontation.

Fortunately, the Cachar Police swiftly intervened and managed to bring the situation under control, averting further escalation. “We have identified sensitive areas and deployed additional forces to ensure stability,” stated Kakan Jyoti Saikia, the DIG of the Southern Range.

The Cachar Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, disclosed that the police engaged with both communities to provide clarity on the situation. “Investigations are ongoing, and appropriate legal actions will be taken,” he affirmed.

According to reports, the tensions escalated after a group of people allegedly entered the residence of one party, prompting allegations of cow slaughtering activities and leading to a disturbance. The gathering of members from both parties in large numbers further exacerbated the situation.