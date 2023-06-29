Rahul Gandhi Heads To Churachandpur In Manipur; Convoy Stopped, Returns To Imphal

NET Web Desk

Agartala, June 29, 2023: The prominent leader of the All India Congress Committee Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Imphal, Manipur, on Thursday as part of his two-day visit to the violence-affected state. Sources indicate that Gandhi will proceed towards Churachandpur, where he is scheduled to meet representatives of civil society organizations and victims of the recent violence.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit holds significance as the Congress party has been critical of the government’s perceived inability to effectively address the law and order situation in Manipur.

During his stay, Gandhi is expected to visit relief camps in Churachandpur and Bishnupur, where he will interact with the victims of the violence. Additionally, he is scheduled to meet with representatives of civil society organizations in the Imphal valley on June 30.

Prior to Gandhi’s arrival, reports emerged of a fresh incident of firing in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur. Armed miscreants, carrying sophisticated weapons, attacked Tangnaum and L Munlai villages on Thursday morning. However, no casualties have been reported at the time of this report.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit aims to assess the situation on the ground, provide support to the affected communities, and engage with various stakeholders to understand their concerns and demands. The Congress leader’s presence highlights the party’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the people of Manipur and advocating for necessary actions to restore peace and security in the region.

In the meantime, the Congress leader embarked on a journey to Churachandpur with the intention of visiting the victims of the recent violent incidents who were seeking refuge in the relief camps. However, Gandhi’s convoy encountered an obstruction when it was halted by a mob.