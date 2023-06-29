Sharad Pawar Announces Next Opposition Conclave In Bengaluru On July 13-14

NET Web Desk

Nationalist Congress Party President, Sharad Pawar, revealed on Thursday that the upcoming conclave of opposition parties will take place in Bengaluru on July 13-14.

Initially planned in Shimla on July 11-12, the venue was changed due to inclement weather and heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh.

This gathering will mark the second meeting of over 15 national opposition parties since June 23, when they convened in Patna to strategize their approach for challenging the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Source: IANS