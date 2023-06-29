Tragic Chariot Incident In Tripura: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief & CM Dr Manik Saha Compensates Rs 4 Lakh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 29, 2023: In a devastating turn of events during the ‘Ulto Rath Yatra’ at Kumarghat in Unakoti, a chariot was electrocuted, resulting in the loss of seven lives. The incident has left the entire state of Tripura in shock and mourning, prompting Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha to express heartfelt condolences and take immediate action.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Chief Minister Dr. Saha wasted no time and personally visited the site to assess the situation. The magnitude of the unfortunate incident left him speechless, as such an occurrence had never taken place in Tripura’s history.

During the ‘Ulto Rath Yatra’, the chariot came into contact with a wire, leading to its electrocution. Those on the stairway of the chariot tragically lost their lives, while those inside the chariot remained unharmed. The Chief Minister expressed his deepest condolences, stating, “We cannot express in words the magnitude of this unfortunate incident. As soon as I heard about the incident, I personally spoke with Minister Tinku Roy and former Minister Bhagaban Das, who were in Kumarghat, and informed them that I would be coming. I have visited the site and tried to understand the situation. Such an incident has never happened in the history of Tripura. We express our deepest condolences.”

The injured individuals have been admitted to Fatikroy, Kumarghat, and GB Pant hospitals. Chief Minister Dr. Saha personally visited these hospitals to meet the victims and the families of the deceased. He instructed the Health Department Authority and Chief Secretary to ensure proper treatment for the injured. The government has pledged to bear all the expenses for their treatment.

To provide immediate relief, the government has announced compensation measures. The next of kin of the deceased will receive Rs. 4 lakh as compensation, while individuals with burn injuries exceeding 60 percent will be granted Rs. 2.50 lakh. Those with burn injuries ranging from 40 to 60 percent will receive Rs. 74,000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also extended his support by announcing an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased person. Additionally, Rs. 50,000 will be provided to those injured in the mishap.

The tragedy during the ‘Ulto Rath Yatra’ has cast a somber atmosphere over Tripura. The government, along with the Chief Minister and Prime Minister, stands in solidarity with the affected families, pledging support, and ensuring necessary measures are taken to aid in their recovery.