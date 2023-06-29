Tripura Government Doctors’ Association Extends Condolences To Victims’ Of ‘Ulto Rath Yatra’ Tragedy; Acknowledges PM & CM’s Swift Response

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 29, 2023: The All Tripura Government Doctors Association (ATGDA) has expressed its deepest condolences to the families affected by the tragic accident at the ‘Ulto Rath Yatra’ festival in Kumarghat on Wednesday last.

In a press statement, ATGDA’s general secretary, Dr. Kanak Choudhury, and president, Dr. Pradip Debbarma, conveyed their prayers for the deceased and hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The association highlighted the prompt actions taken by Tripura’s Chief Minister, Prof Dr. Manik Saha, and Health Minister, as well as the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Damodar Das Modi, who expressed deep grief over the incident and assured condolences and financial assistance to the affected families. ATGDA commended both the state and central governments for their swift response and presence in the aftermath of the accident.

Dr. Choudhury and Dr. Debbarma expressed gratitude towards the healthcare workers at Kumarghat sub-divisional hospital, Fatikroy Primary Healthcare Center, District Health Officer Dr. Shankha Shubhra Debnath, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Don Darlong, and other medical professionals involved in treating the injured. They also highlighted the ongoing treatment of the remaining injured individuals at Agartala Government Medical College Trauma Care Center and Plastic Surgery Department.

The dedication and efficient service provided by the healthcare teams on the ground exemplify proper communication, coordination, and overall service delivery, which will guide ATGDA in the future. The association concluded by expressing their sincere hope that such tragic incidents will never take place again.