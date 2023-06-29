Tripura Police Seize 3.46 kg Heroin In Major Drug Bust; Two Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 29, 2023: In a significant operation, Tripura Police apprehended two individuals with 3.46 kg of heroin in Ambassa, Dhalai district on Thursday valued at approximately Rs 14 crore, this drug seizure marks one of the largest in the state’s history.

According to Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai, the arrested drug peddlers are residents of Boxanagar in Sepahijala district. The police are currently conducting investigations to determine the source and intended destination of the seized drugs. Preliminary findings suggest that the consignment was primarily intended for Bangladesh, with a portion intended for local consumption in Tripura.

Ambassa Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Suman Majumder stated that the drugs were being transported from Mizoram to Bangladesh via Tripura. Acting on a tip-off, authorities intercepted a Mahindra Thar Jeep near Ambassa police station and discovered the concealed heroin hidden in 300 cases inside an improvised cloth bag.

The two individuals apprehended with the drugs have been identified as Mahabul Alam and Piklu Bhowmik. The seized vehicle has been taken into police custody.

Earlier this month, Tripura Police released a statement indicating that the state ranked second in terms of drug seizures and had the highest record of narcotics destruction among the northeastern states. The statement highlighted that 245 cases under the NDPS Act had been registered, leading to the arrest of over 373 individuals from January to May 2023. During this period, narcotics worth over Rs 70 crore were seized, and contraband worth over Rs 12.5 crore was destroyed.

The police attribute the high rate of drug seizures to stringent checks at various checkpoints on national highways, state highways, and arterial roads, as well as frequent raids at suspected locations and surprise special operations aimed at seizing and destroying illicit substances, particularly cannabis.