Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Commends Indian Team As Historic Thomas Cup Trophy Arrives In Delhi

NET Web Desk

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam and President of the Badminton Association of India, expressed his warm welcome to the historic Thomas Cup trophy as it arrived in Delhi on Friday. Sarma praised the Indian team and support staff for accomplishing the remarkable feat of winning the inaugural Thomas Cup after 72 years since its inception.

In a tweet, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “My heart swells with pride as I welcome the historic #ThomasCup trophy today in Delhi. Kudos to every team member and all support staff for realizing the dream of winning the first-ever Thomas Cup after 72 years of its inception. Many congratulations!”

On May 15, 2022, India secured a momentous victory by defeating 14-time champion Indonesia in the Thomas Cup finals. The Indian team, including world championship medalist Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, and the world’s eighth-ranked doubles team, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, displayed outstanding performances throughout the tournament. India’s triumph marked their first-ever Thomas Cup win in 73 years.

Prior to this victory, India had not secured a Thomas Cup medal since 1979. The Indian team, featuring Kidambi Srikanth, who won a silver medal at the world championships, HS Prannoy, and the eighth-ranked duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, advanced to the semi-finals after defeating Malaysia.

The Thomas Cup tournament was proposed by Sir George Thomas, the founder and first president of the International Badminton Federation (BWF), in 1939. However, due to the outbreak of World War II, the idea was put on hold. The Thomas Cup championship was eventually scheduled for 1948-1949 following the war.

Participating countries were divided into four groups: Asian, Australian, Pan-American, and European. Originally held every three years, the tournament transitioned to a biennial event from 1984 onwards. The format consisted of a best-of-nine matches, with players competing in five singles and four doubles matches.

The arrival of the prestigious Thomas Cup trophy in Delhi celebrates India’s triumph and serves as a testament to the country’s prowess in the world of badminton.