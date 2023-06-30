Government Expects Tomato Prices To Stabilize In 15 Days

NET Web Desk

In response to the skyrocketing tomato prices causing financial strain for consumers nationwide, the government announced on Friday that the commodity’s prices are projected to stabilize within the next 15 days.

Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, revealed that as soon as tomato crops from Sirmaur and Solan regions start arriving, prices will begin to decline. He specifically mentioned that tomato prices in Delhi are anticipated to decrease once the crops from Himachal Pradesh reach the market.

The secretary further expressed that by August, tomato prices are expected to fully stabilize. He acknowledged that prices typically increase during this time of year. However, due to adverse weather conditions and supply challenges, prices have soared. Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have significantly affected the tomato crop, as explained by Singh.

Official data from the Consumer Affairs Department indicates that retail prices of tomatoes in Delhi have been fluctuating between Rs 60 to 70 per kilogram, while in states like Uttar Pradesh, they have reached as high as Rs 120 per kilogram.

In addition to these measures, the government has launched the Tomato Grand Challenge, starting today. Through this initiative, the government seeks innovative ideas from the public to enhance tomato preservation and storage methods, as well as ensure a consistent supply throughout the year. By encouraging public participation, the government aims to find practical solutions to address the challenges associated with tomato availability and affordability.