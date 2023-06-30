Heat-related Incidents Surge Among Haj Pilgrims In Saudi Arabia

NET Web Desk

The Health Ministry of Saudi Arabia has confirmed a steady increase in the number of heat exhaustion and heatstroke injuries during this year’s Haj pilgrimage.

According to a statement by the Ministry, the total number of injuries on Thursday reached 1,721, as reported by the Saudi Gazette newspaper. These cases were monitored by heat exhaustion centers in hospitals across Mecca and the Holy Sites.

The Ministry attributed the cause of these injuries to the pilgrims’ failure to follow the instructions issued by the Ministry, which included using an umbrella throughout the day and ensuring adequate intake of water and fluids.

To prevent heat exhaustion and reduce the risk of heatstroke, the Ministry urged pilgrims to avoid unnecessary excessive movement and prolonged periods of standing. Taking precautions and conserving energy were emphasized as important measures to stay safe during the pilgrimage.

This year’s Haj season is experiencing notably high temperatures. On Thursday, Mecca recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, while the Holy Site of Mina reached 44 degrees Celsius. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) also reported a humidity level of up to 40 percent in both regions.

Authorities are working diligently to address the situation, providing medical assistance and raising awareness among pilgrims about the importance of heat safety measures. Efforts are being made to ensure the well-being and health of all individuals participating in the Haj pilgrimage.