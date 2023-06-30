Manipur CM Biren Singh Expected To Tender Resignation Amidst Continuing Violence

NET Web Desk

Manipur, June 30, 2023: In light of the ongoing violence and deteriorating law and order situation in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh is reportedly set to resign from his post on Friday, June 30, according to media reports. It is anticipated that CM Biren Singh will submit his resignation letter to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at 1 pm today.

CM Singh had recently met with Home Minister Amit Shah, where he briefed him about the evolving situation on the ground in Manipur. He expressed that both the state and central governments have been able to effectively control the violence to a great extent.

Earlier this week, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey also held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following the meeting between Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the Governor. The central government had established a peace committee on June 10, led by the Governor, to facilitate a process of reconciliation among various ethnic groups and initiate dialogues between conflicting parties and groups. However, some office bearers of civil society groups have declined to participate in the peace committee due to various reasons.

On June 4, the Union Home Ministry had formed a Commission of Inquiry, headed by former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, to investigate the recent violence in Manipur. The commission’s mandate includes examining the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities that occurred in Manipur on May 3 and thereafter.

The situation in Manipur remains tense, and efforts are underway to restore peace and stability in the state.