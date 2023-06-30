Manipur CM N Biren Singh Reverses Resignation Amidst Intense Protests

NET Web Desk

Manipur, June 30, 2023: In a dramatic turn of events, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has decided against resigning from his position on June 30, following a highly charged incident outside his residence.

A sizable crowd had congregated outside CM Biren Singh’s house, vehemently urging him not to step down. Notably, a group of women also blockaded the road leading to the Governor’s residence, adding to the pressure on Singh.

The situation escalated when Singh, on his way to the Governor’s House to submit his resignation letter, tore it up in front of the agitated mob. Consequently, he promptly returned to his residence instead.

It is worth mentioning that an earlier meeting between Chief Minister Biren Singh and Governor Anusuiya Uikey, slated for June 30 between 2:00-3:00 PM, was expected to discuss the resignation matter. However, Singh’s decision to withdraw his resignation has altered the course of events.

Sources within the CM’s office revealed that Biren Singh had not received any directive from the Central leadership to resign. Rather, his choice to step down initially stemmed from the emotional toll inflicted by the protest staged by women in Imphal on June 29, where they held up deceased bodies.

Reports suggest that Singh was presented with the ultimatum of either resigning or facing intervention from the Central government. Faced with limited options, the chief minister reluctantly tendered his resignation. However, his subsequent reversal appears to have defied expectations and prevailing circumstances.