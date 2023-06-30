PM Modi Credits Futuristic Policies for Boosting Global Recognition of Indian Universities

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted on Friday that the implementation of futuristic policies and decisions in the education sector over the last few years has significantly enhanced the global recognition of Indian universities. Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of Delhi University’s centenary celebrations, Modi emphasized the remarkable progress made, with the number of Indian universities featured in the latest QS global ranking surging from 12 in 2014 to 45.

The Prime Minister pointed to the expansion of premier institutions such as IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, and NITs across the country, labeling them as the foundational pillars of the new India. Reflecting on his recent state visit to the United States, Modi highlighted the increased respect and prestige that India has garnered globally, attributing it to the country’s growing capabilities and the world’s faith in its young population.

Modi underscored the transformative impact of futuristic policies in the education sector, which has resulted in heightened global recognition for Indian universities. He cited the agreements signed during his US visit, stating that these collaborations will create new opportunities for Indian youth in various fields, including earth sciences, space exploration, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence. The Prime Minister emphasized that access to previously unattainable technologies will enhance the skill development of Indian youngsters, while investments from companies like Micron and Google signify the promising future of India.

Praising Delhi University’s contributions to various aspects of life, Modi emphasized that the institution is more than just a university; it is a movement. He lamented the impact of centuries of colonization on India’s education centers and economic growth, stressing the need for dedicated efforts to rebuild the nation. Modi urged Delhi University to align itself with the goal of achieving a developed India by 2047, coinciding with the university’s 125th year and the country’s centenary of Independence.

During the ceremony, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Delhi University Computer Centre, as well as the buildings of the Faculty of Technology and the Academic Block on the North Campus. Established on May 1, 1922, the University of Delhi has experienced significant growth, now comprising 86 departments, 90 colleges, and over 600,000 students.