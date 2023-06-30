Police Inspector Dismissed For Alleged ‘Sexual Assault’ On Girl in Assam’s Police Station

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, June 30: In a grave incident, a police inspector in Assam’s Nalbari district has been dismissed from service after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl and taking objectionable photographs of her inside a police station, according to a senior officer.

The inspector, who is currently on the run, was initially suspended on Thursday and subsequently dismissed from service on the same day, as stated by the officer.

Expressing his concerns, DGP GP Singh tweeted late Thursday, “Considering this case as one of the rarest of rare, and as the Director General of Police and Head of Police Force of Assam, I have decided to dismiss Inspector (UB) Biman Roy from Assam Police in accordance with the existing laws and rules.”

The incident came to light when a 17-year-old girl lodged a police complaint against the officer-in-charge of Ghograpar police station on Monday, alleging molestation and the unauthorized capturing of explicit photographs within the police station.

The girl, along with a man, was detained on June 21 in connection with a child marriage case.

A case has been registered against the police officer at Nalbari police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to wrongful confinement with the intent to insult the modesty of a woman, along with sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) related to the use of children for pornographic purposes.

The Superintendent of Police in Nalbari admitted that the police had violated regulations by keeping the girl in the police station overnight, instead of transferring her to a state-run facility for the night.

Expressing deep anguish over the incident, the DGP emphasized that Assam Police would ensure the preservation of its honor, and the dismissal of the inspector would serve as a stern warning to all officials to uphold the “sanctity” of police stations.

“The police station is considered a temple for all police personnel and a safe haven for citizens, as we were taught at the SVP National Police Academy Hyderabad. Today, I am deeply saddened and distressed by the turn of events,” the DGP tweeted.

While acknowledging that the inspector has let down the entire force, the DGP assured that he would exercise his authority to the fullest extent to safeguard the reputation of the Assam Police.

The dismissal of the inspector should serve as a strong message to all serving police personnel regarding compliance with the law and the chief minister’s vision of shaping a force dedicated to serving the people, the DGP added.

“This should also be seen as a warning and advice to all Assam Police personnel to maintain the sanctity of police stations and ensure that they remain the safest place for our children and women,” Singh wrote on the micro-blogging site.

He further stated that failure to fulfill the duty of safeguarding citizens in police stations would inevitably result in similar consequences.