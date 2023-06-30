Rahul Gandhi Meets Governor A Uikey, Urges For Peace In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Manipur, June 30, 2023: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasized the need for peace in Manipur and stated that violence is not a solution, following his meeting with Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Friday.

Expressing his commitment to contribute towards peace, Gandhi appealed to everyone to maintain peace, stressing that violence can never lead to a resolution. Speaking to reporters outside the Raj Bhavan, he conveyed his message of peace.

Congress officials reported that the governor provided assurances that measures are being taken to restore peace in the state, which has been grappling with ethnic strife.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi engaged with members of various Manipur civil society organizations in Guwahati, attentively listening to their concerns and issues.

The organizations he met included the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (CoCoMI), a prominent civil society group, representatives from the United Naga Council, the apex body of the Naga community in Manipur, as well as the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee. Gandhi also interacted with notable personalities, including JNU professor Bimol A.

Additionally, Gandhi visited two relief camps in Moirang, located in the Bishnupur district. Party officials disclosed that he met numerous affected individuals, taking the time to understand their plight. These camps reportedly provide shelter to approximately 1,000 people.

Accompanied by former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, party General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal, PCC President Keisham Meghachandra Singh, and former MP Ajay Kumar, Gandhi’s visit aimed to extend a “healing touch” to local communities.

During his visit, Gandhi paid homage to the freedom fighters at the INA war memorial in Moirang, offering floral tributes to those who raised the Indian flag at the site in 1944.

The previous day, Gandhi visited relief camps in Churachandpur, one of the towns severely affected by the ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur over the past two months.

However, his trip encountered a moment of high drama when his convoy was halted by local police in Bishnupur due to security concerns. Fearing potential attacks on the carcade, Gandhi made the decision to turn back and reached Churachandpur by helicopter instead.

With his visit, Rahul Gandhi aims to bring solace and healing to the communities in Manipur, as he continues his two-day trip to the state.