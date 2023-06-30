TIPRA Motha Chief Pradyot Meets CM Dr Manik Saha; Emphasizes Development & Unity For All

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 30, 2023: The chairman of TIPRA Motha and scion of Tripura’s royal family Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman reiterated his commitment to the development of all communities and expressed his opposition to the culture of boycott. He emphasized the importance of fostering unity and working towards the progress of the entire state.

After an hour-long discussion on various issues, including development and the release of funds for TTAADC (Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council), Pradyot shared his perspective with the media outside the official residence of Chief Minister Dr. Saha at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Lane in Agartala on the late evening of Thursday last.

During the meeting, which took place in a constructive atmosphere, Pradyot and the Chief Minister discussed matters related to TTAADC, including financial releases for both political and administrative purposes. Recognizing the need for patience and wisdom, Pradyot stated that no premature statements would be made before the completion of three months, highlighting the upcoming budget session.

Addressing the frequent meetings with the Chief Minister, Pradyot clarified that as the chairman of the prominent opposition party in the state, he had also met with previous Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. He expressed his disapproval of the culture of boycott and reiterated his focus on development.

The tragic incident at Kumarghat was also a topic of discussion during the meeting. Pradyot emphasized his commitment to the overall development of Tripura and stated that he did not wish to create an atmosphere of political conflict. He emphasized the importance of positive dialogue and constructive engagement.

As the chairman of the opposition party, TIPRA Motha, Pradyot highlighted that while he advocates for a particular community, he does not speak against any other community. His vision encompasses the welfare and progress of all communities in Tripura.

Through his statements, Pradyot emphasized the principles of development, unity, and inclusive growth, reiterating his dedication to fostering positive discussions and creating a harmonious environment in Tripura.