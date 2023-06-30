Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Emphasizes On Mahatma Gandhi’s Non-Violence Philosophy At Statue Unveiling Ceremony

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 30, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha highlighted the enduring significance of Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence during the unveiling ceremony of a statue dedicated to the Father of the Nation.

The event took place at Renters Society near Kalibari, Jogendra Nagar, and was attended by Food and Transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Deputy Speaker Ramprasad Paul.

Dr Saha praised Mahatma Gandhi’s profound impact on the nation, with his non-violent approach serving as a guiding light for social progress. He acknowledged the title of “Mahatma” bestowed upon Gandhi by Rabindranath Tagore, underscoring the statue’s representation of history and inspiration for societal development. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the proactive citizens involved in honoring Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy.

Dr. Saha emphasized the ongoing relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings, particularly in the face of recent incidents of violence and challenges related to community and religion. He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for following in Gandhi’s footsteps and embracing non-violence as a core principle. The Chief Minister also recognized Mahatma Gandhi’s tireless efforts in various social issues, including the empowerment of the poor and women.

Furthermore, Dr. Saha highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings, exemplified by the implementation of the National Education Policy. He stressed that non-violence remains crucial for achieving development, as demonstrated by Gandhi’s exemplary life. The Chief Minister concluded by stating that Mahatma Gandhi’s guiding influence continues to inspire progress in multiple spheres, with the Prime Minister dedicated to upholding his principles for the nation’s advancement.