Tripura’s Chariot Tragedy: Left Front Delegation Probes Unintentional Massacre At Kumarghat

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 30, 2023: A delegation comprising members of Tripura’s Left Front Committee, including Politburo member and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, visited Kumarghat in Unakoti district on Friday to gather information about the tragic incident that occurred during the ‘Ulto Rath’ ceremony.

Accompanied by Left Front state convener Narayan Kar, former minister Tapan Chakraborty, and others, the delegation arrived at Kumarghat and promptly headed to the accident site at Block Chowmuhani to engage with local residents and eyewitnesses. Subsequently, they visited Kumarghat police station and the TSECL (Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited) office to hold discussions with the officials in charge.

According to the officials, the Kumarghat ISKCON temple authorities had submitted an application for the chariot, which was duly accepted by TSECL. Permission was granted based on the temple authority’s road map, and the power lines along that route were shut down during the chariot procession. However, on the day of the Rath, instead of following the designated road, the chariot took a turn towards Block Chowmuhani in Kumarghat. Concerns were raised by some locals about the risk of the chariot’s top getting entangled in the electric wires, but their warnings went unheeded by those pulling the chariot. The officials informed Manik Sarkar that the incident was an unfortunate accident.

Similarly, the OC (Officer-in-Charge) of Kumarghat police station confirmed that the chariot was taken on the incorrect road, despite knowing it was not the intended route. This misjudgment occurred due to the chariot’s metallic top.

In response to the incident, a case was filed by a person named Pankaj Das, and the police are currently investigating the matter. The Left Front delegation later met with the families of the deceased to offer their condolences and wished a speedy recovery to the injured individuals.