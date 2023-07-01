Assam Government Plans Cultural Festival In 28,000 Villages From November

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 01, 2023: The Assam government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced its intention to organize a grand cultural festival across all 28,000 villages of the state starting from November.

In a series of infrastructure projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister in Tezpur, various developmental initiatives were unveiled. These include the opening of a garden at Litchu Pukhuri, the development of Chowk Bazar, an integrated sports complex at Hazarapar with waterfront development and a bird observatory tower, and the beautification of Borpukhuri in Tezpur.

Chief Minister Sarma also laid the foundation stone for a town hall in Parwa and honored the Bihua and Bihuwatis who participated in a mega Bihu event that earned a place in the Guinness Book of Records. Each participant received a certificate and a cheque of Rs. 25,000 as a token of appreciation.

Expressing pride in the cultural heritage of Tezpur, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the significance of the town as the birthplace of eminent personalities like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, and Phani Sarma. The construction of a state-of-the-art auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,000, to be built on a 10 bigha plot of land at an estimated cost of Rs. 27 crores, will meet the long-felt need for such a facility. Sarma emphasized that these initiatives would greatly enhance the importance of Tezpur.

As a gesture of gratitude towards all participants of the mega Bihu event, the state government announced that certificates and honorariums would be awarded to each individual. Chief Minister Sarma expressed his joy in presenting the certificates and cash rewards to the participants.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sarma announced that cultural festivals would be organized in all 28,000 villages of Assam from November to April. Each village festival will feature performances of Jyoti Sangeet, Bhupendra Sangeet, Bishnu Sangeet, Rabindra Sangeet, and various ethnic dances of the state. The winners at the village level will progress to compete at the constituency and district levels, culminating in a state-level cultural festival in Guwahati.

Regarding recent Cabinet decisions in Tezpur, Chief Minister Sarma revealed plans for the beautification of Borpukhuri, involving a financial outlay of Rs. 14.85 crores. The integrated sports complex at Hazarapar aims to promote the physical and mental well-being of the youth through sports.