Benin Citizen Apprehended at Mumbai Airport with Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore

NET Web Desk

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday reported the arrest of a Benin national at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on charges of smuggling. The accused was found to be in possession of 43 capsules containing heroin, with an estimated value of Rs 5 crore.

An official stated, “Upon medical examination, it was revealed that the suspect had ingested 43 capsules containing a narcotic substance. White-colored powder/granules were recovered from his body.”

The seized heroin is estimated to be worth around Rs 5 crore.

“The accused has contravened the provisions of Section 8 of the NDPS Act and has committed offenses punishable under Sections 21, 23, and 29 of the same act. As a result, he has been placed under arrest under Section 43(b) of the NDPS Act,” added the official.

The suspected heroin capsules were confiscated under Section 43(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Following his arrest, the accused was presented before a Mumbai Court and subsequently remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.