Rejuvenation Regimen Begins for 41 Guruvayoor Temple Elephants

NET Web Desk

A total of 41 elephants from the renowned Guruvayoor temple near Thrissur, Kerala, will embark on a month-long rejuvenation therapy from Saturday onwards.

The process will be initiated by J. Chinchurani, State Minister of Animal Husbandry, who will feed a large rice ball infused with ayurvedic and allopathic medicines to two elephants, namely Jr Vishnu and Vinayakan.

While these majestic animals are typically cared for by a dedicated team, a special group of experts will monitor them throughout the rejuvenation therapy.

Subhash, responsible for managing the temple elephants, explained that 23 of them will receive treatment on the temple premises, while the remaining 18 will undergo therapy at their current locations.

“The Minister will inaugurate the treatment by placing the rice ball into the mouths of the two selected elephants. Starting from tomorrow until the final day, this will be given at 3 p.m.,” stated Subhash.

The rejuvenation therapy includes following a prepared diet chart and administering allopathic and ayurvedic medicines. It is important to note that the therapy is not a treatment but an annual event aimed at providing rest to the elephants while conducting comprehensive medical checkups, including detailed blood analysis.

Veterinarians will meticulously examine their stomachs and assess every aspect of their health.

During the festival season, most of these elephants are engaged in various temples, and bookings are made in advance through the Guruvayoor Devasom, the organization responsible for overseeing the daily operations of this revered temple.