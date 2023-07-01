Tragic Bus Accident Claims 25 Lives on Nagpur-Mumbai Super-Expressway

NET Web Desk

In a devastating incident on Saturday, a bus operated by Vidarbha Travels caught fire on the Nagpur-Mumbai Super-Expressway near the Sindhkhedraja area, resulting in the unfortunate demise of 25 passengers who were asleep at the time.

According to officials, the bus, en route from Nagpur to Pune, collided with an expressway divider and a pole while traveling at a high speed. The vehicle lost control, leading to an explosion and the subsequent engulfment of the bus in flames, trapping the passengers inside.

Out of the 33 individuals on board, including two drivers and a cleaner, 25 have tragically lost their lives in the incident. The Buldhana civil hospital has admitted at least five injured passengers for necessary medical attention.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs for the family members of each deceased victim, along with free medical treatment for the injured.

Authorities are currently investigating the accident to determine the exact causes. Sadly, one of the drivers lost their life, while the other managed to survive the ordeal.