Tripura: Biplab Kumar Deb Extends Financial Support To Families Affected In ‘Ulto Rath’ Tragedy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 01, 2023: The former Chief Minister of Tripura and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday announced his personal financial assistance to the families affected by the tragic incident during the ‘Ulto Rath’ journey in Kumarghat. Deb has pledged to contribute Rs 50,000 from his own salary to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident and Rs 15,000 to the injured individuals.

On Saturday, Deb visited the accident site in Kumarghat and personally met with the grieving families. The emotional encounters left the bereaved family members in tears as they received condolences from the former Chief Minister. Among those impacted, there was a child who lost their mother and a mother who lost her child. Deb visited the homes of all the deceased victims, expressing his condolences and offering support.

Expressing his sadness and pain over the incident, Deb acknowledged the collective effort of the people of Kumarghat in extending their help and support to the affected families. Local MLA Bhagaban Das has also taken the initiative to provide financial aid of Rs 50,000 to the victims from his own salary and Rs 10,000 to the injured. Deb appealed to everyone to stand in solidarity with these mourning families during this challenging time.

Furthermore, Deb assured the affected families that he would continue to support them in the days to come. He pledged to assist with advanced medical treatment and address any other necessary matters. Deb also informed the families about the additional assistance provided by the central and state governments, as well as the Power department.

During his visit, Deb was accompanied by the Animal Resource Development Minister Sudhangshu Das, former minister Bhagaban Chandra Das, and other people. Their presence highlighted the collective commitment to standing by the affected families and providing the necessary assistance and support in their time of grief.