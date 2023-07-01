Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy Highlights Taxpayer Contribution In National Development At GST Day Celebration

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 01, 2023: Today, during the GST Day celebrations held at Agartala Town Hall, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy emphasized the vital role of taxpayers in driving the overall development of the country. In his inaugural address, the minister urged individuals to actively participate in the nation’s progress by fulfilling their tax obligations on time. He further encouraged those who have not yet registered for GST to do so promptly.

Highlighting the significance of the day, Minister Singha Roy recalled the introduction of GST in 2017, which revolutionized the tax payment system. While acknowledging the initial challenges faced by traders during its implementation, he underscored the subsequent increase in tax collection and transparency.

The Finance Minister commended the successful implementation of various programs for the welfare of citizens, both at the national and state levels, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He cited noteworthy developments such as the construction of six national highways and significant improvements in the railway communication system within the state.

Finance Secretary Brijesh Pandey also extended congratulations to taxpayers during the event, highlighting the consistent growth in tax collection since the inception of GST. He urged business owners to embrace GST and actively contribute to the nation’s overall development.

The celebration included discussions on the success of GST in tax collection by Additional Secretary Finance Akinchan Sarkar, Chief Commissioner of State Tax Rakhi Biswas, and Joint Commissioner CGST Samuel Waipu. Furthermore, successful tax-paying businessmen were felicitated and presented with certificates and mementos by Finance Minister Singha Roy and other distinguished guests. The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Assistant Tax Commissioner Dibakar Chandra Dey.