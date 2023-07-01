Tripura Government Stands Firm Against Attacks On Doctors, Says CM Dr Manik Saha On National Doctor’s Day

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 01, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr. Manik Saha reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting healthcare professionals, including doctors, during an event marking National Doctor’s Day. He emphasized that the government will not tolerate any form of violence against doctors, as they selflessly serve the community despite numerous challenges. Dr. Saha called for greater awareness and respect for the invaluable contributions made by doctors in society.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the National Doctor’s Day ceremony at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala on Saturday evening. This annual celebration, held on July 1st, commemorates the birthday of Bharatratna Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Saha highlighted the noble nature of the medical profession, as doctors play a crucial role in issuing birth and death certificates. He stressed the importance of serving with humility and maintaining a compassionate attitude towards patients. Building a strong doctor-patient relationship is key, and doctors must ensure their behaviour is courteous and professional.

Healthcare remains a top priority for the state government, with a significant portion of the budget allocated to the sector. The government is dedicated to enhancing infrastructure across health institutions to provide better healthcare services. This investment has enabled critical surgeries to be performed within the state, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment elsewhere. Dr. Saha emphasized that the government recognizes the responsibility and duty doctors hold towards society, irrespective of political affiliations. Immediate action is taken in cases of attacks on doctors.

The Chief Minister condemned the recent attack on a doctor in Kailashahar and assured stringent action against such incidents. He urged doctors to maintain diligence in gaining the trust and confidence of patients. The event concluded with the presentation of trophies to each award recipient by CM Dr. Saha and other dignitaries, symbolizing appreciation for their dedicated service.

Dr. Dilip Kumar Das, former MLA, acknowledged the undeniable contribution of doctors to society and called for everyone to show sincere respect towards them. Dr. Ashok Sinha, Vice-Chairman of the State Government’s Innovation and Transformation Commission, also addressed the gathering. The event saw the felicitation of 12 senior doctors who have made significant contributions to medical services in the state. Awards were also presented to doctors, nurses, and administrative staff for their outstanding achievements in various healthcare institutions.

Secretary of the Health department Dr Debasish Basu, Director of Health Services Dr Subhasish Debbarma and Additional Director Dr Pradip Kumar Debbarma were also present.