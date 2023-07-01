Tripura Legislative Assembly’s Budget Session to Commence on July 7 for Four Days

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 1, 2023: The Tripura Legislative Assembly’s budget session is scheduled to commence on July 7, according to an announcement today. The Thirteenth Legislative Assembly’s second budget session will span over four days. On Saturday, the BAC committee convened and unanimously agreed upon the session’s duration.

Biswabandhu Sen, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, informed reporters that the original plan was to hold the session for three days. However, considering the demand from MLAs to extend it to five days, the BAC committee unanimously decided to settle for a four-day session. The session will commence on July 7, with July 8 and 9 designated as holidays. It will resume on July 10, followed by another holiday on July 11. The session will then conclude with sessions on July 12 and 13.

During the session, two significant bills, namely the Tripura Goods and Services Tax Bill and the Tripura Appropriation Bill, will be presented. Furthermore, the budget is scheduled to be presented on July 7. On the final day of the Assembly session, a vote will be held regarding the proposed budget.

Among those present at the BAC committee meeting on Saturday were Parliamentary Affairs minister Ratan Lal Nath, Transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Pal, MLA Rampada Jamatia, Chief Whip Kalyani Roy, and other committee members.