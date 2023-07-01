Tripura: MBBS Students Protest At AGMC Against Imposition Of NMC Guidelines

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 01, 2023: Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) witnessed a protest on Saturday as MBBS students expressed their discontent with the recent imposition of National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines on final year students. According to the students, when they were admitted to the college on August 1, 2019, the NMC Act did not apply to them, as the NMC was established on August 08 of the same year.

However, recent developments have compelled the final year students of AGMC to travel to Silchar and appear for an exam on August 28, along with clearing a mock test. Furthermore, their final exams are scheduled to be conducted online in November, using multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The new guidelines specify that the students must pass in at least 50 percent of the 19 subjects being tested, failing which they will not be deemed successful. It is worth noting that such rules typically apply to interns.

In protest against these circumstances, the students rallied and conveyed their opposition to the authorities, emphasizing their refusal to participate in the entrance test for the MBBS degree under the new guidelines. They even expressed their willingness to approach the Chief Minister if necessary, as stated by one of the protesting MBBS doctors.

The students persisted with their protest, demanding the immediate withdrawal of NMC regulations imposed on them. They firmly reject the implementation of these rules, asserting their stance against them.