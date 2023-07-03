Assam Police Arrests Seven Individuals Impersonating Militants, Foils Extortion Attempt

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 3, 2023: Assam Police announced on Sunday that they have arrested seven individuals who were planning to extort money by posing as members of militant organizations. The arrests were made in different locations across Assam, Nagaland, and West Bengal, according to a senior police officer.

Director General of Police G.P. Singh took to Twitter to inform the public, stating that the Assam Police had successfully dismantled the entire network of a fledgling terrorist gang. The group had intended to carry out extortion activities in the name of the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) and the Boro Liberation Army (BLA) within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam. The police have apprehended a total of seven individuals involved in this criminal operation.

While sharing an image of a letterhead belonging to the BLA, Singh did not disclose whether it was recovered from the arrested individuals. The police official also did not mention the specific name chosen by the busted gang.

The group had been operating under the guise of both the BLA and the KLO to carry out their extortion schemes. The arrested individuals include three from Udalguri district, two from Karbi Anglong, and one each from Darrang and Tamulpur.

The prompt action taken by the Assam Police has thwarted the extortion attempt and ensured the safety and security of the local population. Further investigations are underway to gather additional information about the arrested individuals and their activities.