Manipur Violence: Supreme Court Asks State Government To File Updated Status Report

NET Web Desk

Manipur, July 03, 2023: The Supreme Court of India has directed the Manipur government to provide an updated status report on the recent ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state. The order was given during the hearing of two petitions, one filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum seeking Army protection for the Kukis, and the other filed by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Dinganglung Gangmei challenging a Manipur High Court order regarding the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

According to reports, a rally held on May 3 to oppose the demands of the Meiteis turned violent, resulting in over 100 casualties and displacing thousands of people who are currently residing in shelter camps. The situation in the state has remained tense with continued incidents of violence and arson.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the Manipur Tribal Forum, expressed concern over the worsening situation in the state. He raised the issue of threats from militant group leaders against the Kukis and alleged that the violence against them was sponsored by the state.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, however, stated that the situation was gradually improving and mentioned that the curfew had been reduced from 24 hours to five hours in the state. He urged the court not to give the case a communal angle and emphasized the need to address the real human impact of the violence.

The court requested the solicitor general to submit an updated status report outlining the measures taken by the government to ensure rehabilitation and improve the law and order situation. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for July 10.