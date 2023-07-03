NIA Conducts Raids In Mumbai & Uttar Pradesh In Connection With IS Terror Case, Four Detained

NET Web Desk

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with local police and intelligence agencies, carried out raids at various locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh as part of an investigation into an alleged IS conspiracy, according to sources. As a result of these operations, four individuals have been detained, although the NIA has not yet made an official statement regarding the matter.

One of the detainees has been identified as Zubair Sheikh, who was apprehended in Pune. Sources revealed that electronic devices were seized from his possession. Zubair was also found to have connections with a previously dismantled IS module in Shimoga, Karnataka.

In Mumbai, a joint team comprising the NIA and the Mumbai Police conducted search operations at four locations, including Wazir Cascade Society, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kondhwa Police Station.

According to reliable sources, the NIA has detained four individuals who are believed to have links to or have been inspired by the Islamic State (IS) following the raids. These individuals have been under surveillance since 2021 due to their suspicious activities. During the searches, several incriminating materials, including digital devices, were seized from the accused and their residences, as confirmed by the sources.

One of the key detainees, identified as Tabish from Mumbai, is a member of the module. He had pledged allegiance to the Amir of the Islamic State (IS) and had also written articles for the IS propaganda magazine called ‘Voice of Hind’.

The raids are still ongoing, as per the sources.