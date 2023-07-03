No Country Can Progress Without Embracing Technology, R&D: Jaishankar

NET Web Desk

New Delhi, July 3 (PTI) Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized that no country can achieve progress without embracing technology and research and development (R&D). During an interaction with students of NIT Delhi as part of the BJP’s public outreach program marking nine years of the Narendra Modi government, Jaishankar urged the students to stay informed about local and global developments.

Highlighting the impact of globalization, Jaishankar pointed out that the boundaries between internal and external factors have blurred. He cited examples such as the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine war, which have influenced the prices of petroleum products and food grains. Understanding these dynamics is crucial in today’s interconnected world.

Jaishankar emphasized that technology and R&D are essential for a nation’s development. He acknowledged the changes that have taken place under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past nine years. He also highlighted Modi’s recent visit to the US, stating that the Prime Minister is recognized as a senior, experienced, and credible leader in the democratic world. Modi’s ideas and decisions have a significant impact.

During his foreign visits, Modi represents the strength and talent of India’s 1.49 billion people, according to Jaishankar. The world is increasingly looking towards India and its youth for inspiration and collaboration.

The External Affairs Minister also highlighted the government’s initiatives to make India a hub for semiconductor manufacturing and establish a national research foundation. These endeavors demonstrate the government’s commitment to fostering technological advancements and promoting R&D in the country.