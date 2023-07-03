Opposition Parties To Convene Next Meeting In Bengaluru On July 17-18: Congress

NET Web Desk

The Congress party has announced that the next meeting of opposition parties will take place in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary (organisation), shared the news on Twitter, expressing their determination to defeat what they described as “fascist and undemocratic forces.”

Venugopal tweeted, “After a hugely successful all-opposition meeting in Patna, we will be holding the next meeting in Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July, 2023. We are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces and present a bold vision to take the country forward.”

Earlier, there was some confusion regarding the dates, as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had stated that the next opposition meet would be held in Bengaluru on July 13-14. However, those dates were found to clash with the Assembly sessions in several states.

The upcoming meeting in Bengaluru is expected to bring together various opposition parties to discuss strategies and present a united front against the ruling party. It will provide an opportunity for like-minded parties to collaborate and shape a collective vision for the progress of the nation.