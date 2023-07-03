PM Modi To Host Virtual Summit Of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), with leaders from China, Russia, Pakistan, and other member nations in attendance. The summit, under India’s presidency, will address regional security, connectivity, and trade.

Notably, this will be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first multilateral summit following a recent armed rebellion in Moscow. The SCO is also expected to welcome Iran as a new permanent member. Key topics for discussion include the situation in Afghanistan, the conflict in Ukraine, and enhancing cooperation among member countries.

Additionally, the summit occurs against the backdrop of the ongoing border standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, is a significant economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organizations. India assumed the rotating chairmanship of the SCO in September last year.

The theme of the virtual summit is “Towards a SECURE SCO,” reflecting Prime Minister Modi’s acronym, which encompasses Security, Economy and Trade, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity, and Environment.

Heads of international and regional organizations such as the UN, ASEAN, CIS, CSTO, EAEU, and CICA have also been invited to the summit. India’s presidency has focused on strengthening cooperation in various areas, including startups and innovation, traditional medicine, digital inclusion, youth empowerment, and shared Buddhist heritage.

The country has been keen on deepening security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO RATS). India joined the SCO as an observer country in 2005 and became a full member in 2017.