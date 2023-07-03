Surat Woman Arrested For Killing Child, Inspired By ‘Drishyam’ Movie

NET Web Desk

In a disturbing incident, the Surat police have apprehended a 22-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh in connection with the murder of her two-year-old son. Authorities revealed that the woman took inspiration from the movie ‘Drishyam’.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by the woman on June 27 at the Dindoli police station, where she claimed that her child had been kidnapped. However, after a thorough investigation, the police made the arrest on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Nayna Mandavi from Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, admitted to the police that she was a fan of crime thrillers, with ‘Drishyam’ being one of her favorites. Believing that she could evade the law by concealing her child’s body, she resorted to a chilling act.

According to the ongoing investigation, it has been discovered that the woman’s partner refused to marry her if she kept her child. In a shocking turn of events, she decided to kill her own child as a means to remove this obstacle.

Throughout the week, the accused maintained that her child had been kidnapped. However, the investigators found no supporting evidence, such as CCTV footage or indications of the child leaving the residential complex.

During intense interrogation, the woman eventually confessed to murdering her son and burying the body in an open area behind the colony. However, when the police excavated the specified location, no remains were found.

Further questioning revealed a horrifying truth. The woman disclosed that she had strangled her child and disposed of the body by throwing it into the water-filled bottom of an elevator shaft.

The woman had previously entered into a marriage in her native village four years ago. However, due to disputes and mistreatment by her husband, she sought refuge in Surat two years ago with her two-month-old son, Vir, to live with her mother. It was during her stay in Surat that she befriended Sanju, a laborer working on the same construction project as her, as revealed by the police.

The accused is now in custody, and legal proceedings will continue, according to the police.