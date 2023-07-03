Tripura Government Looks To Attract Tyre Industries With Abundant Rubber Resources: CM – Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 03, 2023: Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha revealed on Monday that the Tripura government is actively working to lure major tyre companies to invest in the state and establish manufacturing units.

Dr. Saha highlighted the mutually beneficial potential of such an arrangement due to the availability of raw materials in Tripura. He expressed optimism about signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) soon to translate this project into reality.

Underscoring Tripura’s abundant natural resources, Dr. Saha emphasized the state’s production of high-quality rubber, falling just short of Kerala according to national data. He also highlighted the growing recognition of bamboo as a valuable resource, with Tripura’s bamboo tiles being used to adorn prestigious structures such as the new Parliament building and the Governor’s house in Bihar.

Chief Minister Dr Saha and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare minister Ratan Lal Nath attended National Conference cum Buyers & Sellers Meet on Agri-Horticultural crops at Pragna Bhavan here in Agartala city.

Drawing attention to the significance of the rubber sector in bolstering the rural economy, Dr. Saha disclosed that Tripura annually produces approximately 94,000 metric tons of rubber across 70,000 hectares of land. In comparison, fruit and vegetable cultivation covers 12,000 and 16,000 hectares respectively. As the second-largest rubber-producing state in the country, Tripura prides itself on a new generation of rubber producers who serve as the backbone of the rural economy. The establishment of state-of-the-art smokehouses and an elastic production unit further support their efforts.

Dr. Saha also highlighted the growth of the subsidiary sector, particularly rubber wood furniture, emphasizing its durability and resistance to termite infestation. He mentioned ongoing efforts to export rubber wood-based products, which have received positive responses from buyers thus far.

Addressing agricultural issues, Dr. Saha mentioned the high demand for three agricultural products from Tripura—pineapple, jackfruit, and scented lemon—in the international market. He proudly highlighted the successful realization of Prime Minister Modi’s goal to double farmers’ income, with monthly farmer incomes increasing from Rs 6,850 in 2015-16 to Rs 13,510 in the last financial year, 2022-23.

The Tripura government’s proactive approach to attract tyre industries highlights the state’s immense potential and its commitment to economic growth and development.