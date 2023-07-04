Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Welcomes VP Jagdeep Dhankar

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 04, 2023: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar arrived at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Tuesday morning. His one-day visit to Assam aims to strengthen ties and promote development in the region.

Upon his arrival, Jagdeep Dhankar received a warm welcome from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Lok Sabha member Queen Oja, and other esteemed individuals at the airport.

The Vice President’s itinerary includes a visit to the revered Maa Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, followed by participation in two events at IIT Guwahati. Notably, he will preside over the 25th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology and deliver an address to the graduating students.

This marks his second visit to Assam this year, having previously attended the 21st convocation of Dibrugarh University in May. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar’s presence in the state underscores the importance placed on fostering growth and cooperation in Assam, and his engagements are expected to contribute to furthering these goals.