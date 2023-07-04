Assam Police Detains Two Cybercriminals, Seizes Offensive Items In Morigaon

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 04, 2023: In a successful operation, the Assam Police apprehended two cybercriminals in Morigaon district on Monday night, resulting in the seizure of a significant amount of objectionable materials from their possession.

The detained individuals have been identified as Babul Islam and Rubuluddin, hailing from Kacharibari and Titatala respectively. Acting on intelligence inputs, the operation was carried out in Buwalguri village, leading to their capture.

During the search, authorities discovered 167 SIM cards, six ATM cards, four passbooks, three Aadhar cards, and four voter ID cards.

The case against the duo has been registered under the IT Act, and an investigation is underway to uncover potential connections. Notably, this arrest follows a previous successful operation by Morigaon police, wherein Aminul Haque, a prominent cybercriminal, was apprehended in Goroimari. Haque was found in possession of a staggering 238 fake SIM cards, showcasing his involvement in illicit activities that compromised internet security for numerous individuals.

The arrest of Aminul Haque, known for disrupting and endangering online safety, serves as a significant blow to the network of cybercriminals. The Morigaon police are intensifying their efforts to dismantle these criminal networks and establish a safer online environment for all.