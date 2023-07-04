Churachandpur Arson Attack: Miscreants Torch KNO Spokesperson Dr. Seilen Haokip’s Residence In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Manipur, July 04, 2023: A distressing incident unfolded on Monday in Churachandpur, Manipur, as unidentified miscreants set ablaze the residence of Dr. Seilen Haokip, the spokesperson for the Kuki National Organisation (KNO).

According to reports, the incident occurred last night between 11-12 pm, resulting in the destruction of Dr. Seilen’s farmhouse and residence. Upon receiving the information, firefighting units promptly rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames.

However, despite their efforts, a significant portion of the property housed within the residence was consumed by the fire. Additionally, a Polo car was also burnt in the incident.

The KNO, an umbrella organization representing 17 Kuki rebel groups, has been advocating for a separate Kuki land to address the aspirations of the Kuki community.

In another unfortunate development, tension escalated in Manipur on Monday as reports of firing incidents emerged from the Kangpokpi area, located within the Thangat hill range. Firing incidents were reported in Phaileng village during the early hours of the day, contributing to a tense atmosphere in the area.

To address the situation, security forces have initiated a combing operation aimed at apprehending the individuals responsible for the disturbances and restoring peace in the region. The authorities remain committed to maintaining law and order while ensuring the safety and security of the affected communities.