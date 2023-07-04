Indigo Flight Carrying Assam Ministers Makes Emergency Landing At Guwahati Airport

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 04, 2023: In an unforeseen turn of events, an IndiGo flight carrying multiple political leaders from Assam was compelled to make an emergency landing at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) on Tuesday. The incident took place due to a reported technical glitch onboard the aircraft.

According to the available information, the IndiGo flight had initially departed from Borjhar airport in Guwahati but soon encountered the technical issue, necessitating its return and subsequent emergency landing.

Prominent Assam cabinet ministers, Bimal Bora and Ranjeet Kumar Dass, along with MLA Naba Kumar Doley, were among the passengers onboard the flight. In addition to the esteemed political representatives, the aircraft carried numerous other passengers.

Shortly after takeoff, the flight encountered the technical glitch, prompting the decision to return to the airport. The IndiGo flight, identified as 6E-2652, had been en route to Dibrugarh before the incident occurred.

It has come to light that the same aircraft had encountered a previous technical issue, resulting in a similar emergency landing before this occurrence.

At present, the airline has not released an official statement regarding the incident. Further details and updates are awaited regarding the technical glitch and the subsequent actions taken by the airline to address the situation.