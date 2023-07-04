Major Drug Seizure In Cachar: Assam Rifles & Police Apprehend Individual With Heroin Worth Rs. 1.1 Crore

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 04, 2023: In a collaborative effort between the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles and the Jirighat Police Station, a significant drug bust unfolded, resulting in the arrest of an individual and the confiscation of a substantial quantity of heroin. The seized narcotics have an estimated street value of Rs. 1.1 crore.

Acting on reliable intelligence related to drug trafficking, the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles joined forces with the Jirighat Police Station to carry out the operation on July 3.

During the operation conducted in the Lalpani area, under the jurisdiction of Jirighat Police Station in Cachar District, Assam, the combined team successfully apprehended an individual in possession of 276.1 grams of heroin. The seized drugs are valued at approximately Rs. 1.1 crore.

The detained individual, along with the seized contraband, was handed over to the Jirighat Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This successful operation adds to the recent achievements of Assam Rifles (East) in their ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities in Mizoram. On July 1, another operation led to the discovery of 150 bags of illegal Areca nuts and 33 grams of heroin worth Rs. 1.07 crore in the Melbuk area of Zokhawthar. These operations were conducted in collaboration with the Customs Department, Zokhawthar, based on specific intelligence inputs.

Additionally, one individual was apprehended in connection with the illicit items. The total estimated value of the recovered contraband amounts to an impressive sum of Rs. 1,07,10,000.

Following the operation, both the confiscated consignment and the detained individual were promptly handed over to the respective authorities for further legal proceedings. The Customs Department in Zokhawthar and the Police Station in Champhai will now take charge of the case and carry out the necessary investigations.