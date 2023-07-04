PM Modi Commends Petrochemical Sector Advancements In Assam And Northeast

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 04, 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his appreciation on Monday for the inaugural methanol shipment from the Assam Petrochemical Plant to Bangladesh, hailing it as a significant stride toward positioning Assam as a major petrochemical exporter. In response to a tweet by Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, PM Modi stated that this substantial industrial progress would not only bolster the petrochemical sector in Assam but also benefit the entire Northeast region.

The first consignment of methanol to Bangladesh from the Assam Petrochemicals Plant in Namrup was ceremoniously flagged off by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 1, underlining the state’s commitment to establishing itself as a prominent petrochemical hub. In addition to this milestone, the Chief Minister virtually laid the foundation for the development of Joypur Chariali and Namrup Sonari Tiniali roads, facilitating the transportation of industrial outputs from Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizers Corporation Limited, Assam Petrochemicals Limited, and Namrup Thermal Plant.

During the event, CM Sarma highlighted that PM Modi had inaugurated the 500 TPD plant of APL on April 14, 2023, which has now commenced methanol production. He expressed his delight in initiating the transportation of APL-produced methanol to neighboring countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. This effort will help establish Assam as a thriving petrochemical hub and contribute to the financial stability of APL by expanding its product exports to foreign nations.

CM Sarma emphasized the support provided by the central government, including Rs 100 crore for strengthening BVFCL (Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizers Corporation Limited), while the state government contributed to the construction of a hospital. He shared that BVFCL, which faced a loss of Rs 98 crore last year, has achieved a profit of Rs 12 crore this year, signifying positive development for Namrup as an industrial town.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to the development of Naharkatia and announced road construction initiatives to improve connectivity. The existing road from Joypur Chariali to Dillighat is being widened from 5.50 meters to 7 meters, and concrete drains will be installed along the roads in Namrup.

To strengthen the foundation of an Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Assam, CM Sarma disclosed that the state government would provide Rs 10,000 to each of the 3.70 lakh members of self-help groups. Upon successful entrepreneurial endeavors using this amount, the members would become eligible for a bank loan of Rs 25,000, with the government covering the interest.

The collective efforts of the central and state governments, as well as the Assam Petrochemical Plant, are expected to propel the petrochemical sector’s growth and foster economic empowerment in Assam and the wider Northeast region.