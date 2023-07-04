Tragedy In Assam’s Kamrup District: Arrest Made In Case of Minor’s Rape & Murder

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 04, 2023: The Assam Police apprehended an auto-rickshaw driver, Babul Tumung, on Tuesday in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Kamrup district’s Sonapur area. The shocking incident occurred on June 28 when the accused purportedly assaulted and killed the victim before disposing of her body in the Digaru River, as per reports from news agency ANI.

Following his detention, Babul Tumung is currently under interrogation. During the course of the investigation, he admitted to sexually assaulting and subsequently murdering the young girl, later discarding her remains in the river. Surjeet Singh Panesar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Guwahati, stated, “The accused was presented before the court, which granted two days of police custody.”

Authorities are diligently gathering evidence as part of their ongoing efforts. The local community has expressed outrage over the incident, with a significant number of individuals assembling at the Sonapur police station, demanding that the perpetrator receive capital punishment.

The victim had gone missing on June 26 after venturing out to a nearby shop for a mobile phone recharge, triggering widespread concern until her tragic fate came to light.