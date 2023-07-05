BJP Leader Accused Of Harassing Female Member At In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 05, 2023: In a troubling incident at the state headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Guwahati, a leader affiliated with the party’s SC Morcha has been accused of harassing a woman member. This incident casts a shadow over the BJP’s slogan of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”.

According to reports, a female party worker has alleged that she has been subjected to harassment by a secretary of the BJP’s SC Morcha. Notably, the woman herself holds a secretary-level position within the party.

The accused individual, identified as Jyotish Baniya, was appointed as a party secretary around two to three months ago.

The victim has lodged a written complaint with the party leadership, detailing instances of verbal and physical abuse by Jyotish Baniya. She also claims that he made lewd gestures toward her, which she promptly rejected. Subsequently, Baniya allegedly engaged in verbal abuse towards her in the presence of other party members, even over minor issues. The woman further alleges that he made inappropriate advances when they were alone.

Although the complaint was filed on May 23 this year, it recently gained widespread attention after going viral.

In response, the BJP leadership in Assam convened a meeting and decided to relieve Jyotish Baniya of all party responsibilities.

Bhupen Borah, the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), reacted to the incident, asserting that no woman is safe under the “BJP-RSS” regime.