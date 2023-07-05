Ethnic Violence in Manipur Disrupts Farming, Threatening Food Shortage

NET Web Desk

Manipur, July 05, 2023: Manipur is currently facing a dire situation as ethnic violence continues to hamper agricultural activities, raising concerns about potential food shortages in the northeastern state, according to a senior official on Wednesday.

N Gojendro, Director of the Department of Agriculture, stated that due to the ongoing unrest, many farmers are unable to tend to their fields. As of June 28, approximately 5,127 hectares of agricultural land remain uncultivated, resulting in a loss of 15,437.23 metric tonnes of food production.

“If the farmers are unable to cultivate paddy during this monsoon season, the losses will escalate by the end of July. However, the department has made preparations with fertilizers and seeds that require a shorter harvest period and less water,” explained Gojendro.

Manipur has approximately 200,000 to 300,000 farmers cultivating paddy on 195,000 hectares of agricultural land. The Thoubal district boasts the highest yield per hectare in the state.

Farmers are concerned about a potential shortage of locally grown “Meitei Rice,” which could lead to price increases next year if farming operations do not resume fully in all areas by the end of this month.

While some farmers in the outskirts of Imphal continue to tend to their fields despite fears of militant attacks from nearby hills, many are refraining from farming during the peak season due to concerns for their safety. Thokchom Milan, a farmer from the Moidangpokpi area in Bishnupur district, which has witnessed such incidents, expressed, “Instances of militants firing upon farmers from hilltop bunkers have paralyzed paddy cultivation in the periphery of Imphal Valley.” He further added, “Some of us go to the fields with fear in our hearts, but we have to cultivate, or else we will go hungry for an entire year.”

Milan, a 40-year-old farmer, emphasized that reduced food production this year will result in shortages and higher prices of “Meitei Rice” in the following year.

Highlighting the challenges, another farmer Sabit Kumar from Moirang Khunou in the same district said, “The sowing and cultivation of the indigenous variety of rice typically takes place in June and July, with harvesting taking place five months later in late November,” he said. “Adding to our woes is the rainfall deficiency this year. Last year, heavy rain flooded the paddy fields at the end of May, whereas this year, there has been less rainfall. The scorching sun dries the ground, making cultivation difficult.”

The cultivation of “Meitei Rice” requires ample water due to its high starch and carbohydrate content.

In response to the situation, Chief Minister N Biren Singh previously announced the deployment of 2,000 state forces in sensitive areas to patrol and provide security to farmers during cultivation.