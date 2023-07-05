Four Assam Police Personnel Dismissed From Service

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 05, 2023: In a significant development, four Assam Police personnel have been dismissed from service due to grave misconduct, including allegations of financial corruption and sexual harassment.

The Director General of Police, G P Singh, took to Twitter to inform the public about these dismissals, sharing updates over the past few days.

One of the dismissed officers, NK (UB) Miachand Ali, was arrested in a trap case by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. Director General Singh mentioned that Ali had been dismissed from service after thorough departmental proceedings, citing major misconduct charges. He also shared an old tweet from the directorate regarding Ali’s arrest last year, providing further context.

In another tweet, the DGP announced the dismissal of Constable Swaraswati Hasnu on May 16, 2023, following a departmental inquiry related to the deposit of money in her account by Sub Inspector Badri Baruati. DGP Singh mentioned that necessary legal actions against SI Baruati were being pursued, requesting the honorable court to vacate the stay for further appropriate action.

Additionally, sub-inspector Nipu Kalita from the unarmed branch was dismissed from service, effective from June 27, due to serious misconduct, including accepting bribes during his tenure in Cachar.

Furthermore, on June 29, Director General Singh issued an order for the dismissal of an inspector from service. The inspector faced allegations of sexual harassment involving a minor and the possession of objectionable photographs taken while in police custody.

Director General Singh emphasized his commitment to preserving the integrity of the Assam Police, assuring the people of Assam that he would utilize his authority to the fullest extent to maintain the force’s reputation. He stated that the decision to dismiss the inspector should serve as a strong message to all police personnel, emphasizing the importance of upholding the law and prioritizing the safety of citizens, especially women and children.

Director General Singh concluded by stating that any officer failing in their duty to ensure the safety of individuals within police stations would face similar consequences. His words conveyed the importance of maintaining a safe and secure environment while shaping the police force to better serve the community.