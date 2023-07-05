Guwahati Police Arrests Three Drug Peddlers, Including Two From Arunachal Pradesh, At ISBT

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 05, 2023: In a successful operation at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in the Lokhra region, Guwahati city police apprehended three drug peddlers and seized a significant quantity of illegal substances on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted searches on the three suspects and discovered 10 packages of heroin, weighing a total of 150 grams, in their possession. The estimated street value of the seized drugs amounts to approximately Rs 12 lakh, according to the police.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Kij Gamlin, Thomas Gayedi, and Ram Subba. While Ram Subba hails from Gohpur in Assam, Gamlin and Gayedi are residents of Arunachal Pradesh. It has come to light that the trio was involved in drug trafficking activities across various regions.

The arrested drug peddlers are currently in custody, and an investigation into their connections and network is underway.

This incident follows the recent arrest of two drug peddlers in Karimganj district, where the Assam Police seized 2.5 kilograms of heroin during a targeted operation. The Karimganj Police intercepted a vehicle coming from Mizoram and discovered the illicit drugs. The two individuals, Ahad Uddin and Maqbul Hussain, were apprehended in connection with the drug seizure.

Law enforcement agencies in Assam remain committed to combating drug trafficking and ensuring the safety and well-being of the region’s residents.