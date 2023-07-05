Mob Sets IRB Personnel’s House Ablaze Following Clash In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Manipur, July 5, 2023: A furious mob set fire to the residence of an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel in Manipur’s Thoubal district, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Samaram after a clash ensued between a mob of 700-800 individuals on Tuesday night and the 3rd IRB camp in Wangbal, located 4 km away. The clash resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man named Ronaldo. The mob had attempted to breach the camp premises with the intention of looting firearms.

Initially, the security forces attempted to restore order by employing teargas shells and rubber bullets. However, when the armed mob opened fire, the forces retaliated with their own firearms, as confirmed by officials.

To impede reinforcements from reaching the camp, the mob obstructed multiple roads leading to the area. Despite this, the forces managed to navigate through and reach their destination, effectively bypassing the blockades.

During the confrontation, the mob also attacked a team of Assam Rifles personnel en route to the camp. The mob fired upon the Assam Rifles personnel, resulting in an injury to one of the jawans. Additionally, the mob set fire to their vehicle, as stated by officials. The injured jawan sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Among the casualties, Ronaldo was shot and immediately taken to Thoubal district hospital. However, due to the severity of his condition, he was later transferred to a hospital in Imphal, the state capital. Unfortunately, Ronaldo succumbed to his injuries during the journey, according to officials.

Furthermore, ten others sustained injuries during the clashes, with six of them being admitted to a hospital in Imphal for treatment of their serious injuries, officials confirmed.