Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio To Hold Meet HM Amit Shah on ‘ENPO’ and ‘UCC’ Matter

NET Web Desk

Nagaland, July 05, 2023: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is set to hold a crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the afternoon of Wednesday. The discussion will revolve around two significant issues – the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) matter and the potential implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). With his cabinet colleagues in tow, CM Rio aims to address these pressing concerns during the meeting scheduled for 4 pm at the Home Minister’s residence in Delhi.

In a previous meeting held on July 4, Chief Minister Rio and the 11 cabinet ministers had a productive discussion with AK Mishra, the interlocutor and Special Adviser to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in Delhi. During the meeting, the central government’s proposed agreement with the ENPO was thoroughly examined.

The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation had expressed their intent on July 2 to convene a joint coordination meeting, inviting various stakeholders including the Sumis of Kiphire and Shamator districts. The purpose of this meeting was to address the question of whether the Sumi community should be included or excluded from the Eastern Districts Autonomous Council.

Reliable sources indicate that the joint coordination meeting was scheduled to be held on July 4, 2023, at Hotel Saramati in Dimapur, commencing at 10 am. The decision on the inclusion or exclusion of the Sumis was expected to be reached following the conclusion of the meeting.

ENPO in a press communique stated, “Having received the endorsement letter as mentioned, the ENPO Executive has resolved to welcome the Sumis of the aforementioned districts to join the ENPO movement in response to the demand of Frontier Nagata Territory (FNT) after extensive deliberations on the matter. In this regard, a joint coordination meeting with the Eastern Sumi Hoho is scheduled to be held on July 4, 2023, at Hotel Saramati, Dimapur, starting from 10:00 am onwards. The objective of the meeting is to discuss and move forward together.”