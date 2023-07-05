New DGP of Mizoram calls on Governor

NET Web Desk

The new Director General of Police of Mizoram, Anil Shukla, IPS who recently joined his new post today paid a courtesy call to Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor welcomed the new DGP and urged him to make use of the vast experiences the new police chief had during his long career for his new innings in the state.

After a brief introduction to his background, posting history and experience, Anil Shukla shared his observations of the performances of the Mizoram Police in maintaining law and order. He also shared with the Governor, some areas where improvements can be made and other issues that needed to be addressed such as crimes relating to drug trafficking, burglary, etc.

Anil Shukla is a 1996 AGMUT Cadre batch, and is a highly experienced and decorated police officer. His academic background includes a degree in Civil Engineering, Post-Graduation in Police Management and Masters in Public Policy & Management. Before joining his new post, he was ADGP at Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Due to his commitment and dedication to his profession, he was decorated with many prestigious awards of national and international repute. Apart from his postings as a key senior police officer in the states, he served in National Investigation Agency (NIA) as Inspector General on Central Deputation for 6 years from 2015 to April 2021, making significant contributions in investigating very important cases. He solved and charge-sheeted the Pulwama Terror attack case on CRPF, arrested and charge-sheeted all important Hurriyat leaders in the Terror Funding case, and investigated the LOC Trade case, unearthed the Narco-arms-terror funding nexus. He also Solved the explosives case near Antilia (Sachin Waze Case) in Mumbai.