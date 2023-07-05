Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath Eyes To Improve Electricity Services In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 05, 2023: In a bid to improve the electricity services in the state, Tripura’s Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath conducted a comprehensive review meeting with officials from the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) on Wednesday here in Agartala city.

The minister, along with the managing director, general secretary, secretary, deputy secretary, and other Power department employees, discussed various strategies to address the electricity challenges faced by the state. Minister Nath emphasized the need to enhance the electricity situation and ensure reliable power supply to all areas.

Concerns were raised about potential damage to power lines during the monsoon season, including the risk of transformer damage caused by storms and falling tree branches. Minister Nath stressed the importance of promptly restoring power by addressing such issues and swiftly repairing any damaged infrastructure.

To gather essential information and assess the ground reality, the minister instructed TSECL officers to conduct surprise visits to different locations in the state. Beginning Thursday, officials will engage with residents, traders, and government officials to gather feedback and gain insights into the electricity situation.

Minister Nath highlighted the significance of the power sector and urged staff members to go the extra mile if necessary, even working overtime, to address any power-related concerns. The minister’s proactive approach aims to prioritize the power sector and ensure that the people of Tripura receive reliable and uninterrupted electricity services.